Advertisement

‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19

Chris McQueen
Chris McQueen(Courtesy of the McQueen Family)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are coming together to support a familiar face.

“We were shocked and devastated,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “Chris is not only a KSP officer but he’s a community partner of ours and it just devastated us.”

Kentucky State Police trooper Chris McQueen is fighting for his life in an ICU bed in Cincinnati as he deals with COVID-19 complications, motivating Post 11 communities to step up and offer their help.

“We wanted to start fundraising to help his family because not only is he an officer and a community partner, he’s a father, a son and a husband,” Monhollen said.

From Corbin to London, community members are working to help he and his family in his time of need, something Monhollen said is incredible to witness.

“It’s been amazing,” Monhollen said. “We’re so grateful for the support of the community and I know after talking to his wife Jessica, she’s so grateful for the people that have been supportive.”

She and others are looking to send one message to their friend as he continues to fight.

“We love you, we’re praying for you and we are here to support you and your family however you need us,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen also said that they plan to host a community chili dinner in McQueen’s honor. The details of that event will be available when released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron told reporters Wednesday he supported the decision to put...
Cameron says SROs provide ‘safety’ for Kentucky students and teachers
9-year-old Clay County girl participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial - 6:00 p.m.
9-year-old Clay County girl participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial - 6:00 p.m.
A lawyer in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will argue for the AG's right to continue...
Attorney General Cameron addresses upcoming SCOTUS hearing
Congressman Andy Barr presented a posthumous Bronze Star and Purple Heart for Gordon Lee Hardy...
‘He always looked after me:’ Estill Co. man receives posthumous medals for his brother killed in WWII