Advertisement

Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his sentence.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fugitive on the run for 23 years may have been spotted at a Dodgers’ game in 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to ID a man seen in a blue shirt behind home plate during the game five years ago.

In recordings of the game, you can see the man near the batter’s head.

Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.
Authorities are trying to ID the man seen in a blue shirt behind the batter's head.(U.S. Marshals Service // CNN)

Authorities believe it may have been John Ruffo who was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme.

Ruffo never showed up to serve a 17-year prison sentence.

Investigators say Ruffo is likely using a different name and is a “master manipulator” who enjoys fine wine and expensive hotels.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process...
Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads