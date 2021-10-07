Red Cross hosts blood drive in honor of beloved Prestonsburg actress

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Thursday to honor a girl many considered Prestonsburg’s “brightest star.”

Ally Davis was an actress and singer, well-known for her stage presence in the Eastern Kentucky area, who died in July in a car crash.

The blood drive was held in the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) because she had been attached to the center as a young performer.

The drive is happening in the MAC lobby Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

