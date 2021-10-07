Rain slowly lets up for the end of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a dreary work week so far with showers and storms off-and-on with plenty of overcast as well. Chances are still there, but they begin to drop off as we finish out the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After some heavier rain worked through the mountains this morning, we can’t rule out the rain chances completely, but they’re much less heading into the evening hours. Some showers look to continue through the evening, but those chances will begin to wane as we head into the overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy, however, as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

We finally start to ease out of the wet pattern for Friday. Our low pressure begins to move away, introducing more sunshine to the forecast. A few showers could still linger into the afternoon hours, especially across the eastern portion of the area, but those will begin to diminish as the sun goes down as well. Afternoon highs stay on the warm side for this time of year: in the middle to upper 70s. We should be dry and at least partly cloudy for high school football as we fall through the 70s and 60s during the evening, settling down around 60° overnight.

The Weekend and Beyond

A stray shower may try to work in for Saturday afternoon, but we should be in great shape with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s once again. A great forecast Saturday evening as well if you’re headed up to Lexington to see the Cats try to best LSU. We’ll cool back off into the low 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.

We’ll see a similar forecast for Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs not far from 80° or so as our stretch of warmer than normal temperatures continues. Later in the week, models continue to hint at the potential for a front to bring more rain, but they keep pushing that later and later, so Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny and warm as well...at least for the time being.

