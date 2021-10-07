‘Our cases are going down’: Governor Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 across Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,625 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 708,236.

“We continue to see good things in our COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Beshear.

He said not all news is good, though. As of Thursday afternoon, 16 pediatric patients are hospitalized for COVID with 6 in ICU and 4 on ventilators.

643 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,578 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 472 people remain in the ICU, with 313 on a ventilator.

In the past week, hospitalizations decreased 17% and almost all numbers continue to trend downward. “Our cases are going down,” said the Governor. “Our positivity rates are going down.”

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.67%.

The Governor also announced 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 9,022. “More than we’ve lost in any modern war,” said Beshear.

As of Thursday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four counties in the mountains. Owsley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 139.1 per 100,000 people.

