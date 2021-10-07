Advertisement

Mother charged with child abuse after 3-year-old overdoses

Miranda Garrett is facing charges of wanton endangerment and criminal abuse of a child 12 or...
Miranda Garrett is facing charges of wanton endangerment and criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.(Pike County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother is facing charges Thursday after her young child suffered an overdose and had to be given narcan.

According to the Pikeville Police Department, Miranda Lynn Garrett took her 3-year-old daughter to the ER after the child started puking on the porch of a home of Julius Avenue in Pikeville.

The mother told officials at the hospital, at first she believed the toddler had eaten too much candy, but on the way to the hospital she saw her begin to nod off. Garrett told officials that at that moment, she knew her daughter was intoxicated.

The medical staff told officials the child overdosed on suspected drugs. The 3-year-old also had to be given narcan, the Pikeville Police Department reports.

The child was given a drug test and the drug panel showed a positive reading for buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain and chronic pain.

Garrett is facing charges of wanton endangerment and criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

While transporting Garrett to the Pike County Detention Center, officers say Garrett said several times, “It was her fault, once she saw what she (her daughter) tested positive for. She knew it was on her, nobody else.”

The toddler spent Sunday night in the hospital for observation and is now with child protective services.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Staying aware could save your life
Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to record number of rescues in 2021
Jenny Wiley Festival
Eastern Kentucky’s longest continuously running festival returns to Prestonsburg
Ally Davis performs at NKU.
Red Cross hosts blood drive in honor of beloved Prestonsburg actress
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office partners with DEA for Drug Takeback Day