‘Molded food, black syrup, vomit on the floor’: Landlords’ rights questioned in ongoing eviction crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the pandemic eviction crisis, much attention has been given to tenants, but little has been paid to landlords and their rights.

In Louisville, one eviction dispute started with a landlord’s threat of eviction after non-payment and a tenant’s threat right back that cited the eviction ban extension through the end of July.

Then came a texted apology to landlord Michelle Richardson from her tenant for the “undeserved stress caused.. you’ve been brilliant towards me from the beginning.” Texted promises like “I will take care of this and it will never happen again” weeks later turned in to “I will be moving today and the next two days.”

“At the start of COVID, I actually lost my job,” Richardson said. “I was furloughed and immediately when the world shut down, I offered to every tenant I had out there to work with them and see if they need help financially because I understood for sure. None took me up on it.”

Something happened in the apartment Richardson once proudly rented out on Hite avenue in Crescent Hill after promises were broken and the eviction process began.

“We changed the locks when we discovered the horror show inside,” Richardson said. “Molded food, black syrup, vomit on the floor, walls, drugs, drug paraphernalia, just everything you can think of that you would not want to clean up.”

She said it got worse. The inside of the destroyed apartment and the doorway smashed out with a brick weren’t the most shocking part of this ordeal to Richardson. That happened when she called Louisville police to the residence.

“They stated all of my (eviction) notices didn’t mean anything and that it’s (the tenant’s) door and she can do what she wants,” Richardson said. “They even said to her, ‘You can stay another 30 days,’ which just completely removes any sense of control or power I felt in this situation. Not helping in that situation, and the damage to the property, has left me — I have no idea what to do, which is a first. I’ve been doing this my whole life.”

Richardson said police didn’t even file a report for her damaged property. She did some research on the tenant and found the woman had done this before. A previous landlord told Richardson the woman physically assaulted her, smashed out the door, took her AC unit, owed her over $5,000, and it took months to get her out because of COVID.

Stewart Pope of the Legal Aid Society explained what landlords who witness alleged criminal destruction of their property should do.

“The tenant is responsible to not damage the property, keep it in good condition and all that,” Pope said. “The landlord would be entitled to sue for damages and collect damages from the tenant.”

“So, if you’re a landlord and someone is smashing your property, destroying your property, you just sit back and wait for a lawsuit?” WAVE 3 News asked.

“No, I think at that point you either take out a warrant or if it is actively going on I would suggest that they call police,” Pope said.

As for how LMPD handled Richardson’s issue, they responded by saying they understand her frustration with the eviction process but that it’s a civil issue and they followed proper protocol.

Pope said tenants using every tool at their disposal can stretch out an eviction for six to eight weeks. Richardson said the lease violations began in the middle of May. The first eviction notice was sent July 5. The eviction hearing was held Sept. 30.

It’s now October. Three months have gone by.

“I contacted Metro Services to let them know an abandoned vehicle with expired tags is here and this is open, and I’m concerned about pests and stuff like that,” Richardson said, “and they told me to call police.”

After all this Richardson is seriously considering evicting herself from the landlord business.

“It’s more of an heirloom to me because it is going to go to my children hopefully,” Richardson said. “But after this, it’s the first time I really felt like I want to throw in the towel.”

Richardson’s tenant could not be reached for comment. At an eviction hearing last week, a judge ordered them to be out by Oct. 11.

Richardson said she was not given an opportunity to state her case or speak against the ruling.

