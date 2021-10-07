Advertisement

Middlesboro’s Jordyn Ferguson breaks barriers and records

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Until she takes her helmet off, senior placekicker Jordyn Ferguson is another member of the Yellowjackets roster.

Ferguson taking the football field for the first time ever this season, scoring 15 of 19 point-after kicks. Those fifteen points. make her the unofficial highest-scoring female in KHSAA history.

”I’ve always joked about being on the football team but this past school year, at the end of my junior year, Coach Massengale and I talked about it so I decided to try it,” said Ferguson

Head Coach Larry French says she has become a major asset to the team, not facing any judgment from fans or her teammates.

Middlesboro hosts Morgan County for their senior night on October 8.

