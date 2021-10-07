Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office partners with DEA for Drug Takeback Day

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Thursday that they will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for National Prescription Take Back Day.

The event aims to provide a safe way for people to get rid of prescription drugs. Officials said they won’t be accepting liquids or needles.

You will be able to take your prescriptions to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on October 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Ally Davis performs at NKU.
Red Cross hosts blood drive in honor of beloved Prestonsburg actress
Governor Beshear announced more new jobs in the Commonwealth during his Team Kentucky update on...
‘Companies continue to invest in our state’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
SOAR gets $50,000 grant
Kentucky Power awards $50,000 to SOAR
First female magistrate in Clay County, Sandra Hoskins Gray
Clay County swears in first woman magistrate