Laurel County Sheriff’s Office partners with DEA for Drug Takeback Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Thursday that they will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for National Prescription Take Back Day.

The event aims to provide a safe way for people to get rid of prescription drugs. Officials said they won’t be accepting liquids or needles.

You will be able to take your prescriptions to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on October 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

