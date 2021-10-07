Kentucky Power awards $50,000 to SOAR

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) was recently given an economic development grant from Kentucky Power in order to host summits in the region.

The grant is for $50,000 and was funded by the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant program.

“SOAR is such an important organization for eastern Kentucky,” Kentucky Power President, Brett Mattison said. “We are proud to support SOAR in its effort to expand participation in its programming.”

SOAR officials said the goal for 2022 is to use the money to host its signature summit and two mini-summits focused on tourism and digital workforces.

“SOAR is grateful for this award,” said Colby Hall, SOAR executive director. “We are blessed to have had a single keynote SOAR Summit for the past 8 years. We look forward to offering multiple conventions across SOAR’s 54-county region in 2022 as a direct result of these resources.”

