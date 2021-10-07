Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that make us all feel good.

Our latest story is about a man who needed a ride to work and a stranger who provided it. Not for just one day, but everyday, by literally giving him a ride.

One day, while William Ross was on his normal two-mile walk to his job at the Georgetown Cracker Barrel, he saw something he could really use, a ride.

“I would always see the car in the yard. So, I seen him out in the yard one day and asked him if the car was for sale,” Ross said.

“He goes, ‘I just need something to stay out of the elements with,’” said Craig Wink, who donated the car.

It was a 2000 Eclipse GT with 200,000 miles. It was just sitting there.

“I told him he could pay me a couple hundred bucks or whatever,” Wink said.

“So, I told him I don’t really have that kind of money right now, said Ross.

William continued to walk to work that day.

Wink then had an idea.

“I was talking to the wife about it I said ‘I can’t in good faith sell this guy this car,’” said Wink.

“And I said, ‘I got some bad news. I can’t sell you this car’ and he was like ‘aw man, I was talking to everybody, I was looking forward to getting it and everything,” Wink said. “I said ‘that’s all right.’ I said, ‘I can’t sell it to you’ I handed him the keys, ‘but I can give it to ya.’”

“Man, I started to cry. I really did, because I was just overcome with emotion,” Ross said. “It was just tears of joy I thanked the good Lord above because he had a lot to do with that.”

Ross is thankful. He says he needed something positive because he just had a divorce.

It’s just one step in the process it really is,” Ross said. “I just believe if you stay the course anything is possible, man.

“It’s just a car,” Wink said. “There’s nothing special about it except you turn the key put it in drive and it goes.”

However, to Ross, it’s special even though it needs lots of work. Two years of walking to work is in the rear view mirror.

“It does what it’s supposed to do. Get me from point A to point B,” Ross said.

