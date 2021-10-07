Heavy rain early, rain chances become more scattered later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your friend this morning, especially early, so make sure you have it with you at all times.

Today and Tonight

Heavy rain is likely across the region early on your Thursday, so be ready to deal with that for about the first half of the day. The deeper into the day we get, the more scattered the rain chances, but they will be with us off and on for the next 24 hours. We had some strong storms and some minor high water issues Wednesday night, so ponding could be an issue on the roads. Be careful on the roads today.

We will likely be overcast all day, but we could see some clearing this afternoon and this evening. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s depending on how long the heaviest rain sticks around.

Tonight, scattered rain chances will be with us under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances will stick with us for the first half of the day on Friday, but I am fairly confident by the time we get into the afternoon and evening hours, they will start to move out of our region. Skies should start to gradually clear too from west to east. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s for highs before dropping to around 60 overnight as skies clear.

The weekend looks amazing. Outside of a stray shower chance on Saturday, both days look dry with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 70s on Saturday and close to 80 on Sunday. Lows will fall into the upper 50s both nights.

The beautiful weather will continue into early next week as high pressure tries to hang in there across the region. A weak system could bring us a stray rain chance or two by next Tuesday. Highs will stay well above average through most of next week, hanging right around the 80-degree mark during the day.

