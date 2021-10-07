Governor Andy Beshear names Eastern Kentucky Holocaust survivor Team Kentucky All-Star

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced an Eastern Kentucky man as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

John Rosenberg is a Holocaust survivor and an Appalachian Civil Rights Attorney. He is also the founder of AppalReD, a research and defense fund which has provided free legal services to many low income or vulnerable families in Eastern and Southern Kentucky.

He also founded the Whitesburg Law Center.

Beshear named Rosenberg, his wife and their children as Team Kentucky All-Stars.

When he was seven years old, Rosenberg was kidnapped by Nazi soldiers in Germany. He spent seen months in a detention camp, but was able to escape to the United States in 1940.

Beshear thanked Rosenberg for more than 50 years of service to the state and the Appalachian region.

