Advertisement

Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing wife

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The US Army says a Fort Campbell solider has been charged with killing his wife.

Fort Campbell said in a statement on Wednesday that Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was charged with murder in the death of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago, and with injury of an unborn child.

The 33-year-old Santiago is a 5th Special Forces Group soldier.

Santiago was taken into custody after the death on Sept. 28 and held pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No further information was released. It wasn’t clear whether Santiago has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

JWF
Eastern Kentucky’s longest continuously running festival returns to Prestonsburg - 4pm
Gavel
Former lawyer sues Facebook
Governor Andy Beshear names Eastern Kentucky Holocaust survivor Team Kentucky All-Star
Breathitt County homeowners trying to remodel after flooding