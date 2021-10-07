First annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp held at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp event kicked off Thursday.

In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the event is being held at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

With a limit of 25 children ages nine to 15, the event will feature tree stand safety, side by side safety, survival and first aid, gun safety and hunting safety.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said they are already planning to expand next year’s event.

“We want to get a little more involvement with the lake. Do a little boater education, learn them some boater skills,” he said. “Along with their hunting skills and outdoor survival safety skills that they’ll be learning here this weekend.”

The camp will take place until this Saturday and is free to the public.

Dobson said they encourage parent participation.

