Advertisement

First annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp held at Mine Made Adventure Park

First annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp held at Mine Made Adventure Park
First annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp held at Mine Made Adventure Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first annual Knott County Youth Outdoor Camp event kicked off Thursday.

In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the event is being held at the Mine Made Adventure Park.

With a limit of 25 children ages nine to 15, the event will feature tree stand safety, side by side safety, survival and first aid, gun safety and hunting safety.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said they are already planning to expand next year’s event.

“We want to get a little more involvement with the lake. Do a little boater education, learn them some boater skills,” he said. “Along with their hunting skills and outdoor survival safety skills that they’ll be learning here this weekend.”

The camp will take place until this Saturday and is free to the public.

Dobson said they encourage parent participation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits increase for families
Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Body found in trunk of vehicle; victim’s husband charged

Latest News

Breathitt County homeowners trying to remodel after flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear
‘Our cases are going down’: Governor Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 across Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process...
Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Staying aware could save your life