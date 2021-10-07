Eastern Kentucky’s longest continuously running festival returns to Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For 40 years, the Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple of Eastern Kentucky, even through the pandemic.

The longest continuously running festival in Eastern Kentucky kicked off Wednesday night and continues through Saturday, October 9.

In order to keep the festival as safe as possible, officials have said no candy can be thrown from floats during the parade. However, if participants want to hand out candy, they can as long as it is not thrown.

If you want to be in the parade, you can fill out the parade entry form on the festival website.

