District champions crowned in busy night on the soccer pitch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District titles were decided in the 49th, 50th, 54th, 57th and 58th districts on a busy night in college soccer in the mountains.
BOYS’ SOCCER
49th District Final: Corbin 5, North Laurel 0
50th District Final: Harlan County 2, Barbourville 1
54th District Final: Estill County 10, Jackson City 0
57th District Final: Prestonsburg 6, Johnson Central 0
58th District Final: Lawrence County 10, Pikeville 0
53rd District Semifinal: Letcher Central 4, Hazard 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
50th District Final: Knox Central 9, Harlan County 1
57th District Final: Prestonsburg 3, Johnson Central 1
58th District Final: Lawrence County 4, Belfry 1
