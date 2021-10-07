Advertisement

District champions crowned in busy night on the soccer pitch

By John Lowe
Oct. 6, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District titles were decided in the 49th, 50th, 54th, 57th and 58th districts on a busy night in college soccer in the mountains.

BOYS’ SOCCER

49th District Final: Corbin 5, North Laurel 0

50th District Final: Harlan County 2, Barbourville 1

54th District Final: Estill County 10, Jackson City 0

57th District Final: Prestonsburg 6, Johnson Central 0

58th District Final: Lawrence County 10, Pikeville 0

53rd District Semifinal: Letcher Central 4, Hazard 2

GIRLS’ SOCCER

50th District Final: Knox Central 9, Harlan County 1

57th District Final: Prestonsburg 3, Johnson Central 1

58th District Final: Lawrence County 4, Belfry 1

