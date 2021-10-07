Clay County swears in first woman magistrate

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky’s second district in Clay County got its first female magistrate.

Sonya Hoskins Gray was sworn in to fulfill her father’s term after he died on September 14th. She was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday.

When the current term is over, she said she plans to run for the position again.

Gray’s father, Price “P.C.” Hoskins had served in the position since 2010.

