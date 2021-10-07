Advertisement

Clay County swears in first woman magistrate

First female magistrate in Clay County, Sandra Hoskins Gray
First female magistrate in Clay County, Sandra Hoskins Gray(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky’s second district in Clay County got its first female magistrate.

Sonya Hoskins Gray was sworn in to fulfill her father’s term after he died on September 14th. She was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday.

When the current term is over, she said she plans to run for the position again.

Gray’s father, Price “P.C.” Hoskins had served in the position since 2010.

