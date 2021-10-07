Advertisement

Breathitt County homeowners trying to remodel after flooding

(Linda Morris)
By Cory Sanning
Oct. 7, 2021
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County homeowners have been trying to remodel the inside of their homes after the flooding that caused widespread damage in March.

Locals say a group of officials from Frankfort came to the area and said the homeowners need to stop because they don’t have the correct permits.

Breathitt Co homes remodelling
Breathitt Co homes remodelling(WYMT)

State Representative Bill Wesley said the order to stop is ridiculous and wants to help people in the area rebuild. He said he would “take the heat” from Frankfort on the issue.

The area is also one of the most financially distressed in the state, with an average income of approximately $7.95 per hour.

