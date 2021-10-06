Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to lost hiker calls

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue (WCSART) got a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday night about a lost hiker in the Clifty Wilderness Area.

Officials were able to use a navigation app the hiker was using to see her approximate location.

Before a rescue team left, WCSART said they got another call about two hikers who might be missing as well.

According to the callers, the couple seemed unfamiliar with the area, so they waited to see if they would return from the hike. When the couple never did, the people that were waiting for them decided to call.

Two teams were sent to look for the missing hikers. One team, which was sent in response to the first call, found the person along the trail.

The second team did not find the couple, but found a vehicle they thought belonged to the hikers.

Officials said the team decided to suspend the search to lower the risk to the rescuers.

