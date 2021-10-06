Advertisement

Visitor use survey begins at Daniel Boone National Forest

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials have begun a yearlong effort to survey visitors at the Daniel Boone National Forest.

A statement from the Forest Service said a team from the University of Tennessee began conducting the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey on Saturday and will continue through Sept. 30, 2022.

Surveyors in bright orange vests will be at recreation sites and along Forest Service roads.

Officials said the survey is used to estimate the number of visitors and the economic impact of the forest on the local economy.

That information is used by federal, state and local officials to plan for tourism and recreation projects.

