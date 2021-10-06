VCU study: People under 40 more likely to recover COVID-related smell, taste loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A study by Virginia Commonwealth University found that people under the age of 40 are more likely to recover their COVID-19 related loss of taste and smell.

The study found that within six months, taste and smell usually return.

“Among 798 respondents to the ongoing COVID-19 smell and taste loss survey who had tested positive for COVID-19 and reported a loss of smell or taste, participants who were younger than 40 recovered their sense of smell at a higher rate than those older than 40,” a release said.

The study’s results were published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology.

“With our cohort, we did see about an 80% recovery rate in a six-month period or longer,” said Evan Reiter, M.D., medical director of the Smell and Taste Disorders Center at VCU Health and a co-investigator on the study. “However, 20% is still a lot of people, given the millions that have been afflicted with COVID-19.”

COVID-19 symptoms and pre-existing conditions also shed some light on what patients experienced. The study found that those with a previous head injury were less likely to regain the sense of smell. If individuals experienced shortness of breath with COVID, recovery was also less likely. However, those with head congestion had a better chance of getting their sense of smell back.

“Increased likelihood of recovering smell in subjects with nasal congestion stands to reason simply because you can lose your sense of smell because you’re badly congested and odors can’t get into your nose,” Reiter said. “Certainly a subset of those people who are congested might have just lost their sense of smell because they were badly congested, rather than because of nerve damage due to the virus, as in other cases.”

To read the full study, click here.

