Trial begins for former guard accused in inmate’s death

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE 10/6/21 @ 7:20 p.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There are new developments in the trial of a former deputy jailer whose trial is underway in Boyd County.

Brad Roberts is the first former guard to stand trial. Four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center (BCDC) are accused in the 2018 death of inmate Michael Moore, 40.

On Wednesday, the jury got an inside look into the Boyd County Detention Center as surveillance video showed the jurors, the booking room, the cell Moore was assigned to, and the hallway outside the cell.

The surveillance video shows Moore was strapped in a restraint chair for more hours than experts had suggested. It also shows the deputy jailers flipping the chair upside down.

Two Ashland Police Officers took the stand, sharing what led up to Moore’s arrest. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Moore was found dead at the BCDC three years ago.

Roberts faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree criminal abuse.

Testimony from the defense is expected to begin on Thursday.

Other former deputy jailers -- Jeremy Mattox, Zachary Messer, and Colton Griffith -- will go on trial after Roberts.

Former deputy jailer Alicia Beller pleaded guilty a couple years ago.

ORIGINAL STORY

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A trial is now underway against a former guard accused in an inmate’s death.

Brad Roberts is the first former guard to stand trial. Four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center are accused in the 2018 death of inmate Michael Moore, 40.

Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley says the former guards are accused of intentionally causing torture, cruel confinement or cruel punishment to a person who is physically or mentally helpless.

Brad Roberts’ trial began Monday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Roberts faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree criminal abuse.

Each count carries a five-to a 10-year prison sentence.

The alleged abuse was captured on security footage inside the jail.

Investigators say Moore was found unresponsive at the jail hours after he was brought in.

One month later, five guards were indicted for manslaughter in Moore’s death.

The fifth guard that was charged took a plea to wanton endangerment.

Testimony is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

