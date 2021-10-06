Sheriff: Three people arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three people in a drug trafficking case in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday morning, police were doing a narcotics investigation outside a home near London.

Deputies say they saw a man outside the house that they believed had a large amount of suspected drugs. After searching the man, they say they found meth, Xanax, digital scales, a large amount of US currency and two weapons.

After putting the man in their patrol car, the deputies went into the house, where a two-year-old child was standing unattended.

Inside the house, police say there were two more people in with suspected meth, Xanax, heroin, digital scales, and a Taurus 9 MM pistol.

Police said the drugs were within reach of the child.

Police arrested 34-year-old Ramsey Spencer Jackson, 24-year-old James Bradley Pennington and 23-year-old Jade Megan Lay and charged each of them with various drug-related offenses. The three were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

