Sheriff: Three people arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

Laurel County Sheriff's office drug bust
Laurel County Sheriff's office drug bust(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three people in a drug trafficking case in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday morning, police were doing a narcotics investigation outside a home near London.

Deputies say they saw a man outside the house that they believed had a large amount of suspected drugs. After searching the man, they say they found meth, Xanax, digital scales, a large amount of US currency and two weapons.

After putting the man in their patrol car, the deputies went into the house, where a two-year-old child was standing unattended.

Inside the house, police say there were two more people in with suspected meth, Xanax, heroin, digital scales, and a Taurus 9 MM pistol.

Police said the drugs were within reach of the child.

Police arrested 34-year-old Ramsey Spencer Jackson, 24-year-old James Bradley Pennington and 23-year-old Jade Megan Lay and charged each of them with various drug-related offenses. The three were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

