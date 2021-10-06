Advertisement

Sheriff: Floyd County man arrested on drug charges

James Matthew Woods
James Matthew Woods(Floyd County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man faces drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl from a home in Allen, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials said Tuesday.

James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as third-degree assault of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

Investigators say a text tip led them to a home along state Route 1428 where they found drugs, along with digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Woods also had been wanted on six outstanding warrants, deputies say.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Visitor use survey begins at Daniel Boone National Forest
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances increase later today, could be heavy at times
Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health/WJHL TV
New COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly four times state average
Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Virginia