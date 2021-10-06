Sheriff: Floyd County man arrested on drug charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man faces drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl from a home in Allen, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials said Tuesday.

James Matthew Woods, 38, of Allen, faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as third-degree assault of a police officer and fleeing or evading police.

Investigators say a text tip led them to a home along state Route 1428 where they found drugs, along with digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Woods also had been wanted on six outstanding warrants, deputies say.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

