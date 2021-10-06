Advertisement

Rescue crews anticipate incident increase during fall season

(WLUC)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With fall underway, emergency crews in Eastern Kentucky are preparing themselves for what is to come.

Officials said that despite other seasons presenting dangers, fall is the most popular for outdoor tourism in the region. This brings out activities such as outdoor rides, hiking, climbing and weather-related disasters.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen said that he and his crews always stay on alert at this time of the year.

”Our incidents are of course based on the seasons. We have a huge concentration of outdoor tourism here, adventure tourism. So in the fall of the year, our rates of cause increase between ATV accidents, climbing accidents, those type of things,” Allen said. “For a small community, we do have a lot of major incidents here and we also have a lot of mutual aid assistance that comes in our county. So it’s going to be a big help.”

Allen also said that he strongly encourages the public to remain cautious when performing outdoor activities such as those.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder

Latest News

Accountability system
Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system
Mountain Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Gavin Allen
Post-It Picasso
Letcher County man creates artwork out of Post-it notes
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home