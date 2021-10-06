Rescue crews anticipate incident increase during fall season

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With fall underway, emergency crews in Eastern Kentucky are preparing themselves for what is to come.

Officials said that despite other seasons presenting dangers, fall is the most popular for outdoor tourism in the region. This brings out activities such as outdoor rides, hiking, climbing and weather-related disasters.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen said that he and his crews always stay on alert at this time of the year.

”Our incidents are of course based on the seasons. We have a huge concentration of outdoor tourism here, adventure tourism. So in the fall of the year, our rates of cause increase between ATV accidents, climbing accidents, those type of things,” Allen said. “For a small community, we do have a lot of major incidents here and we also have a lot of mutual aid assistance that comes in our county. So it’s going to be a big help.”

Allen also said that he strongly encourages the public to remain cautious when performing outdoor activities such as those.

