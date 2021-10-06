Rain chances increase later today, could be heavy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Broken record alert: Keep your rain gear handy again today. You will probably need it at times, especially later.

Today and Tonight

Rinse and repeat. Literally. Look for some scattered showers and storms this morning, mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the day and then chances for heavy rain possible tonight. I know I’m repeating myself here, but we are stuck in this dreary forecast pattern, at least for a couple of more days. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times tonight, so keep an eye on your creeks and streams in case they start to climb quickly.

Extended Forecast

Our chances for heavy rain continue early on Thursday before becoming more scattered the deeper into the day you get. Those scattered chances will linger into Thursday night and even into early Friday before starting to taper off toward the evening and overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days and I do think we could see some late-day sunshine on Friday. Lows will drop into the mid-60s Thursday night and close to 60 on Friday night. I don’t think you will need them, but take your umbrellas to the football games, just in case.

The weekend looks amazing. Outside of a stray rain chance on Saturday, I think we’re mainly dry both days. The sunshine will take our highs up close to the 80-degree mark on Saturday and Sunday.

