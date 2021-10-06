Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing charges following an investigation into his actions with underage children.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT William Brandon Combs, 27, was interviewed and arrested on Tuesday.

Members of the department’s Electronic Crime Branch served a search warrant at a Burnside home, finding equipment they believe was used to communicate and exchange “sexually explicit images” online. The equipment in question was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Combs is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance. He is also charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. All charges are felonies and could come with up to 20 years in prison if Combs is convicted.

He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Combs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

