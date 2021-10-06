October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Turning Point Domestic Violence Services in Floyd County is working to bring awareness to domestic abuse.

”We are actually going to have purple pin wheels out this month, so you may see them around the five counties,” said Executive Director Connie Little.

The organization serves domestic violence victims in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties.

“The trauma of going through the pandemic actually increased the incidents of domestic violence,” she added.

Little added October is an important month for those who experienced abuse of their own. She said many people think domestic violence is still a family issue.

”It absolutely is not, we want the victims to come forward so we can provide services for them that they might not be aware of,” she said.

There are many signs of abuse, one of those is when an abuser is controlling their victim.

”They won’t maybe let the victim have any financial say in that situation,” she said. “It doesn’t always have to be physical abuse, there’s several different types of abuse,” she added.

Little said many people do not know domestic violence services are available in their backyard. She said it is okay for victims to ask for help.

”Not only for themselves, but possibly to impact someone else that’s being abused at that time and is afraid to come forward,” she said.

