Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Virginia

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, along with representatives from 13 states, were in St. Paul Tuesday to launch the 2021 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Conference. Part of St. Paul sits in Wise County.

Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania were also in attendance.

The commission met to enact and discuss a new five-year strategic plan, which stressed five key investment goals: Business development/entrepreneurship, workforce development, physical infrastructure, culture and tourism, as well as leadership and capacity building.

“We’ve helped communities survive,” Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gayle Manchin, said during the meeting. “It’s time we helped these communities thrive.”

Expanded broadband capabilities continue to be a pressing issue for the commission and the communities it serves. Governor Northam called broadband a “necessity” and reiterated his promise to give Virginians universal access to broadband by 2024.

Northam also stressed the stimulation and growth of businesses and the human element that goes along with it.

“When we talk about bringing businesses and helping businesses grow in Appalachia — it’s important to have a talented workforce,” he said. “It’s going to be important as we move forward, as well.”

Tourism also tops the list of investment and growth opportunities in Appalachia.

According to Manchin, the House and Senate Appropriation Committees have approved legislation to provide $210 million to the Appalachian Regional Commission in 2022. That is a $30 million increase from the 2021 fiscal year. It’s an increase that will become a reality, as long as the legislation passes into law.

