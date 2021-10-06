New COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly four times state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Nine counties of Southwest Virginia hold 3.4% of the state’s population. Tuesday, they accounted for 17% of the reported COVID-19 deaths across the state.

CBS affiliate WJHL attributes the data to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Officials say as reported deaths and hospitalizations from Southwest Virginia’s delta variant COVID surge mount, the region has accounted for an increasingly outsized share in both categories.

In the past week, the region’s 38 reported COVID deaths amount to 13.1 deaths per 100,000 population — close to four times the state’s rate of 3.6 per 100,000.

In addition to the deaths, the four counties and one city WYMT covers reported six new hospitalizations.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases, meanwhile, also remains at a rate more than double the state average. It declined Tuesday as just 108 new cases were reported and five were deducted from Dickenson County’s total.

Five new deaths were reported Tuesday in Norton, Lee and Wise County due to COVID-19 complications. Lee and Wise County both reported two deaths each.

Lee County reported one new hospitalization. Buchanan County reported two. Wise County reported an additional three COVID-19 hospitalizations.

WJHL spent time in Wise County on Tuesday talking to those who are the most affected by COVID. You can see that story here.

In other news, statewide, VDH reported 655,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on October 5th.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 878,518.

VDH reports there have been 10,919 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the latest case information from the counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia:

Buchanan County – 2,189 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 1,484 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 23 deaths (-5 cases)

Lee County – 3,489 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 56 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 510 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 11 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Wise County – 4,759 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (19 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)