Advertisement

Madison County has highest of number of daily COVID-19 cases in Lexington metro area

Madison County Health officials tell us there is a glimpse of optimism but, right now, the...
Madison County Health officials tell us there is a glimpse of optimism but, right now, the county is in a very dark tunnel.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County has the highest number of average daily COVID-19 cases in the Lexington metro area.

Madison County Health officials tell us there is a glimpse of optimism but, right now, the county is in a very dark tunnel. Health leaders called on the public to be vigilant and keep fighting even as the pandemic continues.

RELATED

“While we have seen a slight decrease in reports of the cases in Madison County, we are still in a very dangerous spot,” said Kelley McBride. Madison County Health Department.

McBride says the county’s incidence rate is still much higher than it should be. Currently, the county has just under 65 average daily cases incidence rate and just under an 11% positivity rate.

More than 15,000 Madison County residents have had COVID-19 and 144 have died.

“We have to be vigilant. That’s the most important thing I can say other than getting vaccinated,” McBride said. “Statistics are showing that those folks that are in the hospital because of COVID are largely unvaccinated. I know it’s difficult, it’s draining, we’re all getting tired of having to follow these recommendations but at this point to get those cases to come down further we have to be vigilant.”

McBride told us she believes COVID-19 fatigue is playing a big role in the number of cases that they’re continuing to see.

Right now, just under 50% of the county population has had at least one dose of a vaccine. When you look at the demographics for those above the age of 18, that number rises to just under 60%.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff's office drug bust
Sheriff: Three people arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
There is no better way to celebrate the anniversary and the return of the Breeders’ Cup than...
Horse Mania returning to Lexington next year
AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements
Keeneland announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 8-30.
Keeneland limiting attendance for 2021 Fall Meet
Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to lost hiker calls