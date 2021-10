(WYMT) - According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Seniors Josh Ali and Marquan McCall are expected to miss multiple games over the next few weeks.

Source tells KSR Marquan McCall will be out at least 5-6 weeks and then re-evaluated



Josh Ali likely out next 2 games…Miss State is the target for return — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 5, 2021

They were both injured against Florida on Saturday, where Kentucky won 20-13. Kentucky hosts LSU on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

