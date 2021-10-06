Advertisement

Keeneland limiting attendance for 2021 Fall Meet

Keeneland announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 8-30.
Keeneland announced plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, to be held Oct. 8-30.(Keeneland)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland will be off to the races when the Fall Meet starts on Friday, Oct. 8.

The flags are up downtown, the track is buzzing already and a sold-out crowd is expected this weekend.

According to Keeneland’s website, this Friday and Saturday’s races are sold-out, with tickets still available for Sunday.

All general admission, reserved seating and dining tickets must be purchased in advance. There are no on site tickets sold.

Back in July, the track announced that the Fall Meet would open at full capacity. Posts on the track’s social media account said attendance will now be capped around 20,000 people.

A comment said the decision was made to give patrons the most enjoyable experience.

Before railbirds head through the turnstile to place their bets, they’ll need to have their tickets purchased online ready on their phones. No cash will be accepted at the gates.

The Fall Meet at Keeneland runs Wednesday through Sunday until October 30, with no races on Monday or Tuesday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff's office drug bust
Sheriff: Three people arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
There is no better way to celebrate the anniversary and the return of the Breeders’ Cup than...
Horse Mania returning to Lexington next year
AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements
Wolfe County Search and Rescue responds to lost hiker calls