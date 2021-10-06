Advertisement

‘He always looked after me:’ Estill Co. man receives posthumous medals for his brother killed in WWII

Congressman Andy Barr presented a posthumous Bronze Star and Purple Heart for Gordon Lee Hardy to his brother, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Donald C. Hardy.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, Congressman Andy Barr presented a posthumous Bronze Star and Purple Heart for U.S. Army Private Gordon Lee Hardy to his brother, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Donald C. Hardy.

Private Hardy was killed in action in Germany less than three weeks before the Nazis surrendered and ended WWII.

Congressman Barr said after seven decades, Private Hardy is finally getting a long overdue recognition for his extraordinary service. This is all after his nephew contacted Barr’s office asking for help to get his uncle recognized for the honors.

Private Hardy was killed in action in Germany less than three weeks before the Nazis surrendered and ended WWII.(Hardy family)

As you can imagine, Donald was overjoyed by this surprise. He said honoring his big brother is something he has longed for.

“He was there just a short while and he was on the frontlines, and he got killed,” Donald said.

“I bet you miss him everyday,” WKYT’s Chad Hedrick said.

“I sure do. It was only the two of us. He always looked after me. He was a year and a half, two years older than me. They’ve really done a lot of hard work to get it and I appreciate it,” Donald responded.

Congressman Barr said it’s very important to remember and properly honor all who served our country.

The Hardys were also presented with a World War II victory medal, Army Good Conduct medal, and Honorable Service pin.

