Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,696 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 705,626.

660 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,634 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 476 people remain in the ICU, with 314 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.11%

The Governor also announced 51 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,972.

As of Wednesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but three counties in the mountains. Owsley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 158.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

A lawyer in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office will argue for the AG's right to continue...
Attorney General Cameron addresses upcoming SCOTUS hearing
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
'Social media has had an addictive pull;' local experts explain what's going on with Facebook &...
Parents and children should be cautious what they share on social media
(File) Jerry Lundergan
Former Kentucky Democratic party leader ordered to prison in campaign finance case