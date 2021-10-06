Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,696 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 705,626.

660 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,634 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 476 people remain in the ICU, with 314 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.11%

The Governor also announced 51 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,972.

As of Wednesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but three counties in the mountains. Owsley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 158.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.