Former Kentucky Democratic party leader ordered to prison in campaign finance case

(Herald-Leader/WYMT) - Jerry Lundergan, the former head of the Kentucky Democratic Party, will go to prison in November according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lundergan had previously been allowed to remain free as he appealed his conviction on federal campaign finance charges, but the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van upheld the conviction and turned down a motion to stay the judgment.

Lundergan will go to prison on November 30th, according to his attorney J. Guthrie True, but will continue to appeal his case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lundergan, who owns a number of businesses in and around Lexington, had previously served as a state representative and served two terms as the chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, becoming a force in Commonwealth politics.

He and veteran political consultant Dale Emmons were convicted in 2019 for conspiring to make more than $200,000 in contributions from one of Lundergan’s companies to the 2014 senate campaign of his daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes.

A court document states that if the Supreme Court accepts Lundergan’s case, he will argue that applying the ban on corporate communications to him violates his First Amendment rights because the contributions were to a close family member.

