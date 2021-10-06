Fallen officers honored at Jefferson Memorial Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, you’ll find a memorial with an eternal flame to honor and remember fallen officers.

The number of names on the memorial has unfortunately grown.

Several officers were mentioned at the event including Peter Grignon, Nick Rodman, Deidre Mengedoht.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed two months ago while working an off-duty security job was also talked about at the monument.

His case has never been solved. Shirley’s name was not added to the memorial on Wednesday but, it will be next year. His family and loved ones were at the memorial.

“Makes me feel amazing that he would be honored when people walk by and his story will go on,” Austin Reising, Brandon Shirley’s partner said.

LMPD Officer Martez Hughes’s name was added to the memorial on Wednesday.

Hughes’ wife was at the event and says her husband was passionate about his city and serving his community.

Hughes died in November of last year from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 during a presumed exposure while assigned to the Meals on Wheels program.

Officer Hughes served the Louisville Metro Police Department for 11 years and was assigned to the Sixth Division.

For his wife Sherry, it means so much to see his name on this memorial.

“My only saving grace is that I know he’s up in heaven so I can’t wish him back for that reason, but I still feel his presence with me every single day,” Sherry Hughes said.

Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Rick Longoria, who died in September from COVID, will also be added to the memorial next year.

