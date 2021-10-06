Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews in Lee County adopted a new initiative on Tuesday as officials are looking to put safety first.

“It provides for a passport system, an identifier for each individual apparatus or truck and it also provides an individual passport for each individual member of search and rescue, fire, EMS,” Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen said.

The passport accountability system makes sure that all crew members are accounted for at all times.

“What that allows us to do is when folks come on scene, we’re able to account for where they are, what their assignment is and in turn, make sure that they are safe as we do what’s called par checks on them regularly,” Allen said.

Allen said that the process is simple: take your passport, stick it on a crew card and you are good to go.

“Our search and rescue scenes are often very large wooded areas where you can’t see every member from where you’re at at the command post,” Lee County Search and Rescue Captain Tyler Phillips said. “It’s going to make our command staff’s job a lot easier on scene.”

County officials praised the new system as well.

“The key here is going to be that this will allow an extra margin of safety so that when that exhausted scene commander walks away, he can look and double-check to make sure everybody came out alright,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said.

