Cut-off low pressure means more showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds and showers are continuing to work through the mountains again as a pesky system keeps unsettled weather nearby.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been watching a low pressure cut-off from the jet stream work northward through the deep south. Essentially, what this means, is that showers will continue to pivot through the mountains for the next couple of days. That includes this evening. Some of the showers could contain some heavy rain at times. Lows tonight only fall back into the middle to upper 60s.

More rounds of showers will be possible as we work through the day on Thursday as our low finally starts moving a bit. They should taper back to scattered chances for the afternoon, but work on in again for the overnight hours. We stay pretty stagnant, temperature-wise, with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Into the Weekend

Our cut-off low finally gets works on out of the region as we work through the day on Friday. We’ll see more sunshine break out with only a few showers developing in the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures could improve a degree or two as well in the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll start to dry out during the evening and overnight for high school football as we fall back into the lower 60s.

Outside of maybe a stray shower on Saturday, the weekend looks fantastic! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°, with overnight lows falling into the lower to middle 60s. The new work week looks to start with dry skies before another, stronger front may make a move at us by next week.

