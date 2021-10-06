Advertisement

Contract awarded to transform former Sears building into career center/tech school

A sizable contract was approved Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting,...
A sizable contract was approved Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting, allowing work to begin inside the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A sizable contract was approved Tuesday at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting, allowing work to begin inside the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall.

The contract was awarded to E.P. Leach and Sons. It’s worth $683,000 and paid for through bond monies.

The old Sears building will eventually be the new home of the Career and Technical Education Center. To help allow the center extra room to breathe and grow, the new location is more than twice the size of the current career center.

Officials tell us the demolition work is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks. The demolition will remove most of the interior walls and flooring so the site can be prepped for the first stages of construction.

The hope is to have the building open in two to three school years. The building has most recently been used by the county health department to host vaccine clinics.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health/WJHL TV
New COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly four times state average
Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Virginia
2020 Mountain Classic Scholarship Presentation
2020 Mountain Classic Scholarship Presentation
Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system - 11:00 p.m.
Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system - 11:00 p.m.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped - 11:00 p.m.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped - 11:00 p.m.