Attorney General Cameron addresses upcoming SCOTUS hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On October 12th, Deputy Solicitor General, Matt Kuhn, will argue and defend for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to continue the defense of house bill 454, a ban on a common second trimester abortion procedure.

House Bill 454 was passed by the legislature in 2018.

”With that bill our legislature declared that unborn children have the right to be treated with dignity and respect,” said State Attorney General Daniel Cameron at an event on the Capitol steps.

The bill prohibits an abortion procedure called “dilation and evacuation” 15 weeks or later into a pregnancy.

”It was immediately challenged in federal court,” said AG Cameron. “A federal district court judge stopped the law from going into effect.”

On appeal, the sixth circuit court upheld the previous decision.

According to AG Cameron, at this point Governor Beshear chose to drop the case despite having a second opportunity to argue before the court.

”Rather than ask for a rehearing of that decision, the governor’s team decided to wash their hands of the case,” said AG Cameron.

AG Cameron asked the sixth circuit to be able to represent the commonwealth instead, but the court said no.

Now, Deputy Solicitor General Matt Kuhn will argue on behalf of the Attorney General’s office to continue the defense of House Bill 454.

”If we ultimately prevail the court will be saying, without question, that a state has a right to defend itself with the official or representative of its choosing,” said Cameron.

If the Supreme Court agrees, The Attorney General’s office will have another opportunity before the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

”It is the the role of the AG’s office to defend the laws of Kentucky, to exhaust all avenues,” said Cameron. “We are doing that and especially on these pro life issues.”

Supporters of House Bill 454 say that the bill is designed not to restrict access to abortion, but to eliminate a cruel method of performing one.

Opponents of the measure claim that it places undue burdens on women by adding a costly, potentially dangerous, medical procedure to the process.

