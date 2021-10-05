Advertisement

Tickets to Blue-White Game go on sale Oct. 6

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tickets for Kentucky basketball’s annual Blue-White Game go on sale Thursday at 5 p.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster online or through the app.

Tickets for the scrimmage will range from $5 to $25. All seating is reserved and all fans must have a ticket regardless of age.

The annual intrasquad exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will also be televised by the SEC Network.

For all events at Rupp Arena this season, including the Blue-White Game, masks will be required for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status. The Southeastern Conference clear bag policy is also in place.

