Tickets to Blue-White Game go on sale Oct. 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tickets for Kentucky basketball’s annual Blue-White Game go on sale Thursday at 5 p.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster online or through the app.

Tickets for the scrimmage will range from $5 to $25. All seating is reserved and all fans must have a ticket regardless of age.

The annual intrasquad exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will also be televised by the SEC Network.

For all events at Rupp Arena this season, including the Blue-White Game, masks will be required for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status. The Southeastern Conference clear bag policy is also in place.

