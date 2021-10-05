Advertisement

Southeastern Conference hands down fine for Kentucky field storm

SEC has fined UK $250,000 for storming the field.
SEC has fined UK $250,000 for storming the field.(Camille Gear/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The league announced Monday that the University would be fined $250,000 after fans stormed the field following the Florida win.

This is the school’s third offense, resulting in the severity of the fine. Kentucky was fined $100,000 for a second violation of the rule after a 28-7 upset of Mississippi State in 2018.

The SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time

Latest News

UK announces LSU game is a sellout
Josh Paschal was named Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Josh Paschal named co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 7
Mark Stoops reflects on Jim Matney