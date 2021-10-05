Southeastern Conference hands down fine for Kentucky field storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The league announced Monday that the University would be fined $250,000 after fans stormed the field following the Florida win.

This is the school’s third offense, resulting in the severity of the fine. Kentucky was fined $100,000 for a second violation of the rule after a 28-7 upset of Mississippi State in 2018.

The SEC policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.