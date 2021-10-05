Soggy pattern continues for much of this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Monday turned out pretty nice at times, it looks like the rain chances will start to increase later today and tonight.

Today and Tonight

While some sunshine is possible early, I think we see dry but mainly cloudy skies early. Our best chances for scattered showers, and scattered is the keyword here, will be this afternoon and this evening. We managed to get a few degrees warmer than forecast on Monday, thanks to more sunshine than expected, but we still stayed in the 70s. I think we’ll be close to 80 today for highs.

The clouds will be around at times tonight and the rain chances will continue. Lows will eventually drop off into the mid-60s for most.

Extended Forecast

The deeper we get into the week, the better the rain chances. That upper-level low that has been plaguing us for days will continue to throw more moisture toward us. That should take us to cloudy skies and keep our rain chances elevated. Right now, we have a 40% chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but that may have to go up based on new data coming in. Temperatures will start to slowly slide as we head toward the end of the work and school week.

The good news is that the weekend continues to trend drier. I have taken the rain chances down to stray on Saturday and out for Sunday. I think we even see some sunshine on Friday. Will it be dry for the fall festivals this week and Friday night football? Only time will tell.

Highs will stay in the mid-70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and could get close to 80 on Sunday. Overnight lows should bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.