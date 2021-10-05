Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul raises $4 million for campaign in past three months

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announces fundraising update.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announces fundraising update.(Associated Press)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that his Senate campaign raised more than $4 million in the past quarter.

According to his campaign, that’s the largest amount raised in any three-month period compared to his two previous senate campaigns.

The latest quarter brings Paul’s campaign contributions to more than $9 million raised year-to-date leaving his campaign with nearly $7 million.

[Story continues after Tweet]

The quarter began with democrat Charles Booker announcing his bid to unseat Paul. Booker said on social media he’s raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.

Booker responded to the news about Paul’s fundraising efforts on Twitter saying, “We are going to beat Rand Paul for half the price. It won’t even be close... At the start of my last race, we were being outspent 40 to 1. We shocked the entire country then.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health/WJHL TV
New COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly four times state average
Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Virginia
2020 Mountain Classic Scholarship Presentation
2020 Mountain Classic Scholarship Presentation
Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system - 11:00 p.m.
Emergency crews in Lee County adopt new accountability system - 11:00 p.m.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped - 11:00 p.m.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped - 11:00 p.m.