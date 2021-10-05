Sen. Rand Paul raises $4 million for campaign in past three months

(WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that his Senate campaign raised more than $4 million in the past quarter.

According to his campaign, that’s the largest amount raised in any three-month period compared to his two previous senate campaigns.

The latest quarter brings Paul’s campaign contributions to more than $9 million raised year-to-date leaving his campaign with nearly $7 million.

[Story continues after Tweet]

MASSIVE! We just had a RECORD-BREAKING fundraising quarter with more than $4M raised in the last 3 months!



We're in this fight to win and we will thanks to you and the more than 150,000 grassroots supporters who've donated this year just like you! https://t.co/dzPWEAioOe — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 5, 2021

The quarter began with democrat Charles Booker announcing his bid to unseat Paul. Booker said on social media he’s raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.

Booker responded to the news about Paul’s fundraising efforts on Twitter saying, “We are going to beat Rand Paul for half the price. It won’t even be close... At the start of my last race, we were being outspent 40 to 1. We shocked the entire country then.”

At the start of my last race, we were being outspent 40 to 1. We shocked the entire country then.



Now, it's only 2 to 1. @RandPaul, I have some exciting news to share: pic.twitter.com/O7ejsgnJqF — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.