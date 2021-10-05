Advertisement

SEC Nation announces location and schedule for Lexington stop

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) calls for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC Nation crew will set up in front of the William T. Young Library for their stop in Lexington prior to the Kentucky-LSU game.

SEC Nation will air from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted by Laura Rutledge and featuring the likes of Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

In addition to the title show, Marty & McGee will be live on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. and The Paul Finebaum Show from 3-7 p.m. on Friday.

Free non-permit parking for SEC Nation is available in Parking Structure #2, accessible from University Drive near the W.T. Young Library. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be aired live on SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network. The game is sold out.

