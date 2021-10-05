SEC Nation announces location and schedule for Lexington stop

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC Nation crew will set up in front of the William T. Young Library for their stop in Lexington prior to the Kentucky-LSU game.

SEC Nation will air from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted by Laura Rutledge and featuring the likes of Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

In addition to the title show, Marty & McGee will be live on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. and The Paul Finebaum Show from 3-7 p.m. on Friday.

Free non-permit parking for SEC Nation is available in Parking Structure #2, accessible from University Drive near the W.T. Young Library. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. The game will be aired live on SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network. The game is sold out.

