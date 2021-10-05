Advertisement

Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder

Death investigation graphic
Death investigation graphic(VNL)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Floyd County area on State Road Fork.

Troopers say that they received a call on Monday, October 4th around 3:30 in the morning regarding a possible stabbing.

While investigating, they determined that Joshua Holbrook, 28, was stabbed while fighting Danny Waddles.

Floyd County Coroner declared Holbrook, of Prestonsburg, dead at the scene. Waddles was arrested is currently charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

It’s that time of year: ‘antler alert’
Soggy pattern continues for much of this week
Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah to perform at UVA Wise
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321