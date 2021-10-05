Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say they got a call on Sunday afternoon that a three-year-old child at the Pikeville Medical Center had ingested drugs and had possibly overdosed.

Officers made contact with the child’s mother when they got to the emergency room. 24-year-old Miranda Lynn Garret told them the child had gotten into a bag that her husband brought when visiting her and the children.

She said the child began throwing up on the porch, but thought the child had only eaten too much candy. Only after noticing the child nodding off did Garret realize the child had taken drugs.

After testing the child, ER staff found Buprenorphine.

Police arrested Garret and charged her with wanton endangerment and criminal child abuse.

