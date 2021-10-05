Advertisement

Operation Crash Reduction underway

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky law enforcement officials will be stepping up enforcement of seatbelt laws this month.

The effort is part of Operation Crash Reduction, which is meant to remind drivers the importance of seatbelt use and attentiveness behind the wheel.

From 2015 to 2019, October was the deadliest month for car crashes in the region. Last year alone there were 270 injuries and eight deaths during the October 9th through 12th weekend.

Officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that, when worn correctly, seatbelts make you 45 to 60 percent safer during a crash.

”We try to get you to wear your seatbelt because it’s a good idea,” Jason Siwula, Assistant State Highway Engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “Less than two seconds when you get in your car, if you’re in a crash, that’s the most important decision you’ll have made that day.”

More information is available online.

